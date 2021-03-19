Numeraire Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $75.11 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $260.67 million and $75.11 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $54.53 or 0.00092881 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 31.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.00635998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069259 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024401 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034794 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,095 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

