Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,930 shares of company stock valued at $360,127.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

