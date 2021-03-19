Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

NUVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Nuvation Bio stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,369. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

