nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

