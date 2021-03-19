NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Trimmed by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 564,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $294,710,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.70. The stock had a trading volume of 186,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,048. The firm has a market cap of $318.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $193.39 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

