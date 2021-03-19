NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $294,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,048. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.36. The company has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.39 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

