Nxt 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.97 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Nxt has a market cap of $48.69 million and $2.97 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006549 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.