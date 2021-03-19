Nxt Achieves Market Cap of $47.43 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Nxt has a total market cap of $47.43 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012098 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006684 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

