O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post $23.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $15.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $98.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $106.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $108.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 404,732 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth $1,077,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

OIIM opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. O2Micro International has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.18 million, a PE ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 0.80.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

