Oak Associates Ltd. OH Acquires 5,000 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,177,000 after buying an additional 315,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,020 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $103.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

