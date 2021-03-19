Oak Associates Ltd. OH Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $707.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,647. The company has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $750.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

