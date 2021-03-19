Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 1,200 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,757 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $6.22 on Friday, hitting $415.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.78. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.85.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock worth $7,321,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

