Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 15,430 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 1.1% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $160.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,799. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.70. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.66 and a 52-week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.