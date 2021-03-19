Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 7,710 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 4.8% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $79,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $13.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,349,258. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.59. The company has a market cap of $830.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

