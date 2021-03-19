Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys New Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $23.41. 23,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

