Oak Associates Ltd. OH Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,241 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in HP were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,496 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in HP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,725 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,383 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of HP by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,458,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,868,000 after acquiring an additional 305,267 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. 240,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,775,526. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

