Oak Associates Ltd. OH Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after buying an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,513,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,994,460. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 423,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,152,083. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $196.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

