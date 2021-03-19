Oak Associates Ltd. OH Decreases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.52 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average of $232.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.