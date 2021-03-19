Oak Associates Ltd. OH Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,230 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.06% of DraftKings worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in DraftKings by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.28. 578,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,888,771. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

