Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $2.95 Million Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.09% of Ambarella worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 433.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $106.06. 9,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,877. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock worth $9,212,846 over the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

