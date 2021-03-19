Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180,120 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.39. 304,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,954,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

