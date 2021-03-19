Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,710 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after acquiring an additional 339,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,980,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,500,000 after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

