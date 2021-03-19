Oak Associates Ltd. OH Increases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 254.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after buying an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after buying an additional 160,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.29. 9,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average of $153.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

