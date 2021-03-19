Oak Associates Ltd. OH Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

NYSE LH traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $241.10. 5,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,413. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $252.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.05. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

