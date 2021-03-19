Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases 139,252 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 819.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,252 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.64. 1,285,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,671,300. The company has a market cap of $468.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $161.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day moving average of $121.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

