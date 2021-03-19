Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases 3,570 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.10% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,011,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,987,000 after acquiring an additional 149,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,997,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. 9,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,452. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

