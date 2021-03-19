Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases 4,480 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.14% of Gentex worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,272,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 327,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.