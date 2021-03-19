Oak Associates Ltd. OH Reduces Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.21% of Cohu worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $21,920,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $11,712,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $8,482,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 159,536 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COHU stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. 17,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,198. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COHU. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

