Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 11,487 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $133.29. The company had a trading volume of 313,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average is $139.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.