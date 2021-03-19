Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 48,920 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48,920 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Cigna by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 599,632 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after buying an additional 461,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Cigna by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 758,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,842,000 after buying an additional 435,956 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,254. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.06 and its 200 day moving average is $200.45. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $248.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

