Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 890 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock traded up $12.91 on Friday, reaching $279.40. 19,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,909. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.18.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.88.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,941 shares of company stock worth $5,246,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

