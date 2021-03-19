Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.87 million, a PE ratio of 275.33 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

