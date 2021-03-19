Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.26.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,696,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,390,000.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

