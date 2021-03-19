Obee Network (OBEE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,435.00

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Obee Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Obee Network has a total market cap of $44,035.48 and $15,435.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Obee Network has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.78 or 0.00452067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00065361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00142794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.81 or 0.00664648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00075886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 tokens. The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

