Observer (OBSR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $84.81 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Observer has a market cap of $63.62 million and approximately $84.81 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 114.2% higher against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.00641170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024380 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00034838 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

