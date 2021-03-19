Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of OTV2 stock traded up GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 83.53 ($1.09). The stock had a trading volume of 28,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,400. Octopus Titan VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 90.10 ($1.18). The firm has a market cap of £897.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.56.
Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile
