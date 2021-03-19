Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OTV2 stock traded up GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 83.53 ($1.09). The stock had a trading volume of 28,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,400. Octopus Titan VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 90.10 ($1.18). The firm has a market cap of £897.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.56.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

