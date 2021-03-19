OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Pedro Morazzani Sells 5,000 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OFG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 828,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 111.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

