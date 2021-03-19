OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Pedro Morazzani Sells 5,000 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
OFG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 828,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $23.45.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 111.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.
