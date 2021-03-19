OKCash (OK) Reaches Market Cap of $3.97 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $30,549.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,493.07 or 0.99772331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00037971 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00076584 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000973 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003522 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,861,593 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

