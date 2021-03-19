Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after buying an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth about $30,886,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,353,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $209.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.52 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.92. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $20,543,896.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,208 shares of company stock worth $37,353,380. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

