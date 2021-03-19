Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.25% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $58,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $230.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.77 and a 52-week high of $235.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

