Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,119. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,832 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $14,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

