Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OLLI opened at $88.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.