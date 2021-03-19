Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. 18,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,335. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

