Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.
Shares of OLLI stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. 18,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,335. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
