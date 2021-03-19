Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.01, but opened at $90.51. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $89.99, with a volume of 67,877 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,321,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,479,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 274,125 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 143,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.32.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

