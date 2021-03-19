Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,837 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,231% compared to the average daily volume of 138 put options.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.32. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.