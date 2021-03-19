Omni Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.70 or 0.00011460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $1.12 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.43 or 0.00344787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,178 coins and its circulating supply is 562,862 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.