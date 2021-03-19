OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.41

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.41 and traded as high as $52.81. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 7,499 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMVKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

