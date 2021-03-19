OncoCyte Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for OncoCyte in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $4.53 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $304.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 6,282,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after buying an additional 260,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 208,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 59,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 194,350 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.