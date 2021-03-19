ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 402,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 177,271 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

