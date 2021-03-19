One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $166,390.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $166,390.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00.

OLP stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,729. The firm has a market cap of $471.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLP. DA Davidson lifted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

